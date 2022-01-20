Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.68

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 559046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunovant news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after buying an additional 2,853,958 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,914,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 903,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

