Impossible Finance (IF) One Day Volume Hits $29,710.00

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001854 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $29,710.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Impossible Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00056711 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,934.14 or 0.07335671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00058979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,115.50 or 1.00293002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impossible Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impossible Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.