Independent Bank (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Independent Bank to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

