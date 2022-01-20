Indexed Finance (NDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,629.00

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $481,812.25 and approximately $1,629.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00057605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.07349239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.28 or 0.99959296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00065148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007748 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

