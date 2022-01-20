indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.93

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.96, with a volume of 1075200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INDI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

