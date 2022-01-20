Infinitecoin Market Cap Achieves $13.24 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $403.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 292.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

