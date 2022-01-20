Informa (LON:INF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.55

Informa plc (LON:INF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.55 ($7.14) and traded as high as GBX 581.20 ($7.93). Informa shares last traded at GBX 569 ($7.76), with a volume of 3,324,487 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($8.73) to GBX 635 ($8.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.89) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.64) to GBX 568 ($7.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.73) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 634.67 ($8.66).

Get Informa alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 514.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 523.55.

In other news, insider David Flaschen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £48,900 ($66,721.24).

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.