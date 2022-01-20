Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IR stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 21,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,366. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
