Ink (INK) 1-Day Volume Hits $28,856.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Ink has a market capitalization of $520,648.22 and approximately $28,856.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ink has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00057350 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.98 or 0.07417574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00061796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,360.63 or 1.00031819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00064499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.