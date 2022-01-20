InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is Noked Israel Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. InMode accounts for 5.2% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned approximately 0.22% of InMode worth $22,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 216.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,249 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 849,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $80,449,000 after purchasing an additional 146,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 41.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,281 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,166,000 after purchasing an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in InMode by 5.4% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 565,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $53,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InMode by 19.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter.

INMD traded up $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $46.90. 107,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,029. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $99.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The business had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

