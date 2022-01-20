Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.52

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and traded as low as $13.83. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INGXF. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.59 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1431 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.29%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

