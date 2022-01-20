InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares.
Several research firms have issued reports on INNV. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.