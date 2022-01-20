InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.91

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and traded as low as $4.35. InnovAge shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 554,532 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on INNV. Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,555.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 861,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

