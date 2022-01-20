Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) shares fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.88 and last traded at $27.88. 1,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth $244,000.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.