Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys 13 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote bought 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £143.78 ($196.18).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Paul Boote bought 13 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,192 ($16.26) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($211.43).

Shares of PNN opened at GBX 1,109 ($15.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,181 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,204.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,335 ($18.22).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a GBX 11.70 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s payout ratio is -3.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($16.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.10) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.75).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

