Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Sells 10,042 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $193,710.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Agiliti stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 99,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,868. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

