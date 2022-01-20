Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $583,750.00.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 868,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,102. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,310,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after acquiring an additional 85,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,089 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 61,076 shares during the period. 38.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

