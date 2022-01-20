Insider Selling: Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director Sells 12,354 Shares of Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 12,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $459,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 626,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,612. Apria, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.87.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apria, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler cut shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Apria by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after purchasing an additional 320,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Apria during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apria by 64.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 880,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after acquiring an additional 345,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apria by 193.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after acquiring an additional 370,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Apria by 160.3% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 520,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 320,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

