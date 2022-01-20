Insider Selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Sells 8,813 Shares of Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 466,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,837. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $673.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.