Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 8,854 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total value of $1,560,428.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Bora Chung sold 11,318 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $2,681,686.92.

On Monday, November 29th, Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $333,997.72.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56.

BILL stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.23 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.64 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

