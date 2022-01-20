Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $150.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cadence Design Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth $12,661,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.7% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 168,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

