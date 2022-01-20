Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,765,030.96.

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. The stock had a trading volume of 925,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,265. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the second quarter worth $36,001,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of California Resources by 572.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 915,598 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

