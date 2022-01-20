Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $384,700.00.

CARG stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.74. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 25,624 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 5.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,138,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,169,000 after buying an additional 102,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CarGurus by 48.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Raymond James increased their price target on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.