Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,309,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,307. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,891,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 42,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

