Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $1,910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NET stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $93.41. 4,902,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.53.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.03.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.