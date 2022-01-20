Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $1,910,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NET stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $93.41. 4,902,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,902,201. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cloudflare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.03.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

