Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00.

NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

