Insider Selling: Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $88,700.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $155,400.00.
NYSE:DNMR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,920,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 7.36. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $66.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of -0.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,058,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,771,000 after acquiring an additional 703,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,204,000 after buying an additional 3,103,517 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,555,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,419,000 after buying an additional 635,685 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DNMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
About Danimer Scientific
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
