Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $143.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 308.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

