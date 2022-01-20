Insider Selling: Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Insider Sells 50,579 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $500,226.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,314,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,840,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.67. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

