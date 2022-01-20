Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Sells 3,812 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $107,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE PRO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,776. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.30.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PROS by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

