Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $1,125,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $1,322,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50.

Shares of SITM traded down $13.17 on Thursday, reaching $203.82. 311,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 308.82, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.87. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the third quarter worth $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

