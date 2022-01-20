Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 6,217 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 21,632,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,664,340. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Snap by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 237,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

