Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 13,297 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19.

On Monday, November 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.99. 21,632,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,664,340. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNAP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $1,091,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.