Insider Selling: Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Sells 65,237 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 3,774,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,220. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

