Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 151.35 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Switch by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

