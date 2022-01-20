Insider Selling: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tesla alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total value of $2,600,100.36.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50.

TSLA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $996.27. 23,409,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,786,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,054.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $879.29. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $907.23.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.