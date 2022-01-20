Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells 37,568 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of VITL stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,915. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $699.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of -0.03.
Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
Vital Farms Company Profile
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.