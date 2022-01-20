Insights Network (INSTAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Insights Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00051987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00113864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Insights Network Coin Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,295,957 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

