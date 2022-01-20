Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.88

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.88 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 45776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,556 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,624. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Insmed by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 6,019,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,304,000 after purchasing an additional 194,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

