Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 0.1%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 404.50 ($5.52). Approximately 311,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 57,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 405 ($5.53).

SPEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.80) target price on shares of Inspecs Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £409.72 million and a PE ratio of -106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 383.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 386.64.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

