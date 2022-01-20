InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Down 7%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.77 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 54,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 55,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.51.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 448.33% and a negative return on equity of 43.80%.

In other news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 25,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 16,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $50,490.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 96,253 shares of company stock valued at $341,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the third quarter worth $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InspireMD by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

