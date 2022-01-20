Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 198,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,323. The company has a market capitalization of $765.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. Insteel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter worth $234,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

