Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will announce sales of $158.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.75 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $184.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $840.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $937.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

IPAR stock opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $58.29 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,857 shares of company stock worth $7,174,668. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.