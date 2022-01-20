Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,452,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,544,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $72.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,895. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after purchasing an additional 695,169 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after purchasing an additional 679,700 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after purchasing an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

