Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $1,336,215.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,680. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

