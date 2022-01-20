Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.63.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $72.15 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,334,655.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,223,950 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,680. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 19.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

