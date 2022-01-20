Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

