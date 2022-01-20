International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 190 by HSBC

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been assigned a GBX 190 ($2.59) target price by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.46) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 220 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.73) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206.25 ($2.81).

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 2.56 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.56 ($2.22). The stock had a trading volume of 24,162,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,366,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 161.24. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 222.10 ($3.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.06 billion and a PE ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

