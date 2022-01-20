International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.93) to GBX 220 ($3.00) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,713. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 63.82% and a negative return on equity of 574.03%. Equities analysts forecast that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.