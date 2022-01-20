International Paper (IP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Paper stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.45.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

