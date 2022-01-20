Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,355.93

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,355.93 ($73.08) and traded as high as GBX 5,406 ($73.76). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,364 ($73.19), with a volume of 424,818 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITRK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,604 ($90.11) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,640 ($76.95) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.73) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($76.00).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,493.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,355.93.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.