Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of IKTSY stock remained flat at $$73.92 during trading on Thursday. 38,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.90. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.